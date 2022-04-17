The Buckle, Inc. Shares Rise 0% Following March Same Store Sales Report (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) same store sales decreased by 9.7% in the month of March. Buckle’s stock climbed by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Buckle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

BKE stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. Buckle has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. Buckle had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 58.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Buckle will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Buckle by 8,941.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Buckle by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

