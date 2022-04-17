The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) Short Interest Update

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the March 15th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXYN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 53.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

DXYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 million, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $6.98.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 0.44%.

About The Dixie Group (Get Rating)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.