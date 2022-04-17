The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the March 15th total of 201,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of First of Long Island stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $439.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average of $21.23. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $23.98.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $30.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 31.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First of Long Island in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 292,187.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 46,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 1,010.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 20.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the third quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 338.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First of Long Island (Get Rating)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.