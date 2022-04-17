The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives $55.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

In related news, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $67,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBX opened at $45.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $36.19 and a 52-week high of $53.46.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 131.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

