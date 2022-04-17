The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.85 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hackett Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ HCKT traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $23.68. 130,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,256. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

