The Mexico Fund, Inc. (MXF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:MXF opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23. The Mexico Fund has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $16.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Mexico Fund stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Mexico Fund were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

