The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives $210.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.44.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Middleby from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $148.56 on Thursday. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $145.31 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.72.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Middleby will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Middleby by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Middleby by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,136,000 after buying an additional 51,829 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Middleby by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Middleby by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 52,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

