The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,166.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEGRY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC raised shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.02) to GBX 2,160 ($28.15) in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,240 ($29.19) to GBX 2,190 ($28.54) in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0652 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.27%.

About The Weir Group (Get Rating)

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.