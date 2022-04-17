ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the March 15th total of 65,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 195,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ThermoGenesis stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.35% of ThermoGenesis at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.16). ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 122.44% and a negative return on equity of 163.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ThermoGenesis will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.
ThermoGenesis Company Profile (Get Rating)
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.
