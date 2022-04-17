Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) will report $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Thorne HealthTech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.08. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thorne HealthTech will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Thorne HealthTech.

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thorne HealthTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thorne HealthTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

In related news, Director Saloni S. Varma purchased 9,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $55,430.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THRN. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,082,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Thorne HealthTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Thorne HealthTech in the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thorne HealthTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thorne HealthTech during the third quarter worth about $116,000. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ THRN opened at $6.93 on Friday. Thorne HealthTech has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

