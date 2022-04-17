thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,700 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the March 15th total of 266,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.0 days.

TYEKF stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.93. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

