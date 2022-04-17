Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) Short Interest Update

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the March 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TINV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiga Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 16.5% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 140,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 19,842 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiga Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 54.6% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 255,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 90,246 shares during the period. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tiga Acquisition by 176.2% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TINV opened at $10.25 on Friday. Tiga Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

