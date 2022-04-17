Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 1.6% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 538,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

