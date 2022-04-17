Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Short Interest Update

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 176,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Tokuyama stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25. Tokuyama has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

