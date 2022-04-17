Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Short Interest Update

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 176,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of Tokuyama stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25. Tokuyama has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25.
About Tokuyama (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tokuyama (TKYMF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.