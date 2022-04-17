Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXG. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

TSE:TXG opened at C$16.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$11.79 and a twelve month high of C$18.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.32.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$254.67 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.2999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

