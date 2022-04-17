Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $243.25.

Several research analysts have commented on TNLIF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 268 ($3.49) price objective (up from GBX 266 ($3.47)) on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trainline from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 270 ($3.52) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Trainline from GBX 241 ($3.14) to GBX 235 ($3.06) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

TNLIF remained flat at $$4.32 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31. Trainline has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $4.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

