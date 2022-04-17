TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Short Interest Update

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the March 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNAZ. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,798,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $229,000. 19.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RNAZ traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,879. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62. TransCode Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of metastatic diseases. The company's lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. Its products in discovery and preclinical stage include MicroRNA-10b, TTX-siPDL1, TTX-siLIN28b, and TTX-RIGA, which focuses on treating various cancers.

