TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $911.12 Million

Brokerages expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) to report $911.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $915.63 million and the lowest is $905.49 million. TransUnion posted sales of $745.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year sales of $3.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

TRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.46.

NYSE TRU opened at $93.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.47 and a 1-year high of $125.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

In other news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark acquired 277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion (Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransUnion (TRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.