Travelers Companies (TRV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Travelers Companies to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $184.24 on Friday. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $1,193,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $472,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,430,000 after buying an additional 887,224 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.36.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

