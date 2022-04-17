Trent Albert Erickson Sells 400 Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Stock

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson sold 400 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.83, for a total value of C$13,932.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,177.

CWB stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting C$33.46. The company had a trading volume of 172,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,633. The firm has a market cap of C$3.02 billion and a PE ratio of 8.83. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$31.68 and a 1-year high of C$41.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.70.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$265.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$268.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.2500001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

CWB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC cut Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.77.

Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

