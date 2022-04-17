Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Short Interest Up 40.2% in March

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the March 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 701,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

TCN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.26. 652,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,268. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $17.23.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $123.37 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a positive change from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

TCN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities cut shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,672,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,769,000. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tricon Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.