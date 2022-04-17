Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Short Interest Up 40.2% in March

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the March 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 701,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.
TCN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.26. 652,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,268. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $17.23.
Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $123.37 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TCN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities cut shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.45.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,672,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,769,000. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
