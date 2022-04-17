Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of analysts have commented on TRRSF shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Trisura Group stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.27. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $39.34.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.