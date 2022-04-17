trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $135.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $135.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for trivago’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.29 million. trivago reported sales of $46.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 193.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year sales of $680.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $665.08 million to $709.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $849.40 million, with estimates ranging from $829.12 million to $859.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. trivago had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $105.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

TRVG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on trivago in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded trivago from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. 421,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,833. trivago has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $4.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32. The company has a market cap of $796.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of trivago by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 155,613 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in trivago by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,118,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,244 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in trivago by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in trivago by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in trivago by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

