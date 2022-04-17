TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Short Interest Down 27.4% in March

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the March 15th total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 781,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 20.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 30.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 378,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $3.86 on Friday. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68.

TrueCar ( NASDAQ:TRUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $45.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRUE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TrueCar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

