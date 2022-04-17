Truist Financial (TFC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Truist Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TFC opened at $52.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.83. The company has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

