two (NYSE:TWOA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of TWO by 1.3% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 612,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of TWO during the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in TWO by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 71,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 17,183 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TWO by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 343,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in TWO by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,006,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after buying an additional 266,196 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. TWO has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

two focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

