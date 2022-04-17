U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) versus TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Financial Comparison

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) and U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get TMC the metals alerts:

This table compares TMC the metals and U.S. Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMC the metals N/A N/A -$141.30 million N/A N/A U.S. Gold N/A N/A -$12.39 million ($1.74) -3.55

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.4% of TMC the metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of U.S. Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of U.S. Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TMC the metals and U.S. Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMC the metals 0 3 0 0 2.00 U.S. Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

TMC the metals currently has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 89.39%. U.S. Gold has a consensus price target of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 236.30%. Given U.S. Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Gold is more favorable than TMC the metals.

Profitability

This table compares TMC the metals and U.S. Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMC the metals N/A -151.33% -18.72% U.S. Gold N/A -59.46% -56.11%

Risk & Volatility

TMC the metals has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Gold has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

U.S. Gold beats TMC the metals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TMC the metals (Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc. engages in the exploration of battery-grade metals. It primarily explores for nickel sulfate, cobalt sulfate, copper, and manganese products. The company, through its subsidiaries, holds exploration rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean. TMC the metals company Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About U.S. Gold (Get Rating)

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration company. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the CK Gold project located in the Silver Crown mining district of southeast Wyoming. It also holds interests in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project located in Idaho. The company is based in Elko, Nevada. U.S. Gold Corp. was a former subsidiary of Copper King, LLC.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.