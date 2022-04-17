Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.53 Million

Equities analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) will report sales of $146.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Udemy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.10 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Udemy will report full year sales of $625.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $621.16 million to $628.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $766.93 million, with estimates ranging from $753.50 million to $783.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Udemy.

Get Udemy alerts:

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $137.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.34 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Udemy from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Udemy in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

Udemy stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70. Udemy has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $32.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth $819,390,000. Naspers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at $334,541,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at $53,883,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,673,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,793,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform allows to access approximately 183,000 courses in 75 languages.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Udemy (UDMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.