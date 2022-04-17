UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,048,500 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the March 15th total of 2,043,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 483.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UNCFF stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.