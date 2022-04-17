United Community Banks (UCBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect United Community Banks to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $174.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect United Community Banks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Shares of UCBI opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $35.41. United Community Banks has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,504,414.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,117,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,438,000 after purchasing an additional 409,463 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 465,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,753,000 after acquiring an additional 206,973 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 380,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 23,099 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after acquiring an additional 41,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 289,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 48,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UCBI. StockNews.com began coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

United Community Banks Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.