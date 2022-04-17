Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Update

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UMGP stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. Universal Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $3.67.

About Universal Media Group (Get Rating)

Universal Media Group, Inc engages in the business of media conglomerate. The company focuses on implementation of celebrity based programming, social media, and interactive television. It provides VFX consultation, art production, and management services to the video game, film, and television. Universal Media Group was founded on August 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

