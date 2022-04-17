Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Short Interest Update

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

UBAAF stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. Urbana has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82.

Get Urbana alerts:

Urbana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.