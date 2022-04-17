Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Short Interest Update

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
UBAAF stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. Urbana has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82.
Urbana Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Urbana (UBAAF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.