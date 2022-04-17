Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Short Interest Update

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,600 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 458,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:UBA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,685. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.74. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $748.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 105.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.