USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Short Interest Down 26.0% in March

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 663,900 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the March 15th total of 897,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the third quarter worth $40,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the third quarter worth $169,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 22.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.13 and a beta of 2.01. USA Compression Partners has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.94 million during the quarter. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently -538.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USAC. StockNews.com began coverage on USA Compression Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.