Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Receives $16.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

USNZY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of USNZY opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

