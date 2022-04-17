Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Receives $16.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2022

Shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZYGet Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

USNZY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of USNZY opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (Get Rating)

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.