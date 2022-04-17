Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZGet Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Utz Brands reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $300.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

In related news, CEO Dylan Lissette bought 7,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $101,539.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Antonio F. Fernandez bought 25,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $353,632.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 918.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1,990.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Utz Brands stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.74. 785,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,443. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.72. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.19 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.77%.

About Utz Brands (Get Rating)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.