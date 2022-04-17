Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Utz Brands reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Utz Brands.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $300.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

In related news, CEO Dylan Lissette bought 7,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $101,539.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Antonio F. Fernandez bought 25,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $353,632.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 918.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1,990.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Utz Brands stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.74. 785,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,443. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.72. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.19 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.77%.

About Utz Brands (Get Rating)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.