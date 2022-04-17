UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.16.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th.

NYSE:UWMC opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $359.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.96.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). UWM had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $605.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.70%.

In other news, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $30,251.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $28,786.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,867 shares of company stock valued at $94,708.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,440,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,291,000 after buying an additional 1,273,712 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of UWM by 792.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 531,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 471,776 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

