Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) & WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Critical Review

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) and WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WiSA Technologies has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens Semiconductor 0 0 6 0 3.00 WiSA Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valens Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $11.80, indicating a potential upside of 146.35%. WiSA Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 375.21%. Given WiSA Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WiSA Technologies is more favorable than Valens Semiconductor.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens Semiconductor N/A -19.64% -8.72% WiSA Technologies -180.71% -83.06% -65.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.8% of Valens Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of WiSA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of WiSA Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valens Semiconductor $70.68 million 6.65 -$26.53 million N/A N/A WiSA Technologies $6.54 million 2.92 -$11.82 million ($1.09) -1.11

WiSA Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valens Semiconductor.

Summary

Valens Semiconductor beats WiSA Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valens Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

About WiSA Technologies (Get Rating)

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc., a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells modules and integrated circuits for home entertainment and wireless audio market in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc. and changed its name to Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. in September 2018. Summit Semiconductor, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

