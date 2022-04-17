Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of VTWG opened at $178.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.67 and a 200 day moving average of $201.27. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $240.00.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%.
