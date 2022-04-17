VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $393.33.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VACNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on VAT Group from CHF 400 to CHF 320 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on VAT Group from CHF 450 to CHF 420 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised VAT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
VACNY stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. VAT Group has a 12-month low of $26.43 and a 12-month high of $52.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.10.
VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.
