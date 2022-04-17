Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research analysts have commented on VTYX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VTYX opened at $13.19 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus.

