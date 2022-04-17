Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Short Interest Up 40.1% in March

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 557,000 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the March 15th total of 397,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Enright purchased 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, acquired 266,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 52,857.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 313,444 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 345.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 55,532 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 48,018 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 1,133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 20,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

VERA stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 10.73. The firm has a market cap of $618.23 million and a PE ratio of -1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.91. Vera Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $37.11.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34). Research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VERA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

