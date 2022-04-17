Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.19.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Vertiv from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Vertiv alerts:

In related news, CFO David Joseph Fallon purchased 13,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $175,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960 in the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,624,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,534,000 after purchasing an additional 482,962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 10.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,304,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,613,000 after purchasing an additional 306,358 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $6,093,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Vertiv by 42.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter worth $11,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

VRT stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertiv (Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.