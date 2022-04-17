Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

NYSE:RBOT opened at $4.11 on Friday. Vicarious Surgical has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 28.56, a quick ratio of 28.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33.

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $27,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 136,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,565.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $36,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,240 shares of company stock valued at $109,672.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

