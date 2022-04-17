VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives $35.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.86.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,128,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,644,991. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 62.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

