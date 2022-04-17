Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Update

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $24.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.06. Vinci has a 52-week low of $21.71 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get Vinci alerts:

VCISY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vinci in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vinci from €118.00 ($128.26) to €112.00 ($121.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vinci from €122.00 ($132.61) to €120.00 ($130.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.