VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) Short Interest Update

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the March 15th total of 35,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in VIQ Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,086,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in VIQ Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,045,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in VIQ Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $705,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in VIQ Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VIQ Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 16.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIQ Solutions stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77. VIQ Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of VIQ Solutions from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

