Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) vs. NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Head-To-Head Review

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) and NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology has a beta of -0.97, suggesting that its share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoString Technologies has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and NanoString Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vir Biotechnology 48.26% 57.20% 39.46% NanoString Technologies -79.44% -55.40% -22.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.5% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of NanoString Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vir Biotechnology and NanoString Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vir Biotechnology 0 3 3 0 2.50 NanoString Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80

Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus price target of $73.83, suggesting a potential upside of 208.54%. NanoString Technologies has a consensus price target of $49.14, suggesting a potential upside of 122.27%. Given Vir Biotechnology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vir Biotechnology is more favorable than NanoString Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and NanoString Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vir Biotechnology $1.10 billion 2.89 $528.58 million $3.88 6.17 NanoString Technologies $145.09 million 7.00 -$115.25 million ($2.55) -8.67

Vir Biotechnology has higher revenue and earnings than NanoString Technologies. NanoString Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vir Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vir Biotechnology beats NanoString Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vir Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited and Brii Biosciences Offshore Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; license agreements with The Rockefeller University and MedImmune, Inc.; collaboration with WuXi Biologics and Glaxo Wellcome UK Ltd.; and a collaborative research agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies; and clinical collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for chronic hepatitis B virus. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About NanoString Technologies (Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; panels with oncology, immunology and infectious disease, and neuroscience applications. Further, the company offers Master Kits, such as ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. The company is also developing GeoMx DSP system to enable the field of spatial genomics. It has collaboration with Lam Research Corporation for the research and development of Hyb & Seq technologies; Celgene Corporation for developing LymphMark, an in vitro diagnostic for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy to develop CAR-T regimens that enhances patient outcomes for various types of cancer. NanoString Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.