Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Short Interest Update

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,000 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the March 15th total of 126,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CBBYF stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

