Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $230.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on CYBBF. Barclays cut Virgin Money UK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Virgin Money UK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Virgin Money UK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

OTCMKTS CYBBF remained flat at $$2.17 on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

